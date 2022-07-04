Possible human bone found in area creek

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - A mysterious discovery in Dunn County.
News 18 has learned that a possible human jawbone was found Monday in a creek.
Sheriff Kevin Bygd confirmed the discovery Monday. Bygd says the bone was found in a creek in Menomonie township, near the city of Menomonie.
Bygd says the bone will be taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiners office in Minnesota, to verify if it is human.
He says there have been no reports of missing people in the county for a long time, and says the bone appears to be very, very old.
Sheriff's investigators will gather Tuesday to come up with a plan on how to proceed with the case.