Power being restored throughout Chippewa Valley

Update: Xcel estimates that outages in Eau Claire will be resolved at 8:45 AM, in Chippewa Falls at 9:30 AM, and Menomonie at 9:45 AM.
CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - Thousands are without power early Wednesday morning in Eau Claire, Chippewa, and Dunn counties.
According to Xcel Energy's power outage map, approximately 4,000 customers are experiencing an outage that began around midnight.
Xcel says that crews are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. Outages are expected to be resolved in Menominee and Eau Claire anywhere from 3:15 AM to 6:00 AM.
Users on WQOW's Facebook page reported power outages and downed trees in Menominee, as well as power outages in Eau Claire.