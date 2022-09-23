 Skip to main content
Preparing the patch for the River Prairie Ginormous Pumpkin Festival

2021 giant pumpkin fest

Ben Polzin of Chippewa Falls with his giant pumpkin

 By Felicity Bosk

(WQOW) - It's the ginormous pumpkin, everyone! Happening Saturday, Sept. 24 at River Prairie Park in Altoona is the 2022 River Prairie Ginormous Pumpkin Festival. 

From pumpkin weigh offs to a pumpkin dessert contest there is lots to do for the family. 

Giant pumpkins, vegetables and fruits will be weighed throughout the festival starting at 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Starting at 9 a.m. there is a race for every age with the Great Pumpkin 5K Run/Walk, the Lil Pumpkin 1/4 mile run and Tiny Tot 75 Yard Pumpkin Trot. 

The day will also have rubber ducky races, pumpkin decorating and the ginormous pumpkin drop. A big pumpkin filled with candy will be dropped out of the air at 3 p.m. by the big American Flag. 

For more information click here. 

