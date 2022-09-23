Preparing the patch for the River Prairie Ginormous Pumpkin Festival

(WQOW) - It's the ginormous pumpkin, everyone! Happening Saturday, Sept. 24 at River Prairie Park in Altoona is the 2022 River Prairie Ginormous Pumpkin Festival.
From pumpkin weigh offs to a pumpkin dessert contest there is lots to do for the family.
Giant pumpkins, vegetables and fruits will be weighed throughout the festival starting at 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Starting at 9 a.m. there is a race for every age with the Great Pumpkin 5K Run/Walk, the Lil Pumpkin 1/4 mile run and Tiny Tot 75 Yard Pumpkin Trot.
The day will also have rubber ducky races, pumpkin decorating and the ginormous pumpkin drop. A big pumpkin filled with candy will be dropped out of the air at 3 p.m. by the big American Flag.
