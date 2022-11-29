Press conference to be held regarding Sheriff Cramer's death

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A press conference will be held Wednesday morning in regard to the sudden death of Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer.
According to the Eau Claire Police Department, Acting Sheriff Cory Schalinske, Chief Matt Rokus, and Cheryl Cramer will all be speaking.
Sheriff Cramer passed away on September 13 of this year. News 18 was not told his cause of death, but it was described by county officials as unexpected.
News 18 will follow up with the content of the press conference following the event.