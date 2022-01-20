Prevent frozen pipes during span of below zero temps

(WQOW) - When temperatures start to plummet, the chances of your pipes freezing rise.
When it comes to cold temperatures, Andrew Evanoff, Senior Service Advisor, Hurlburt Heating & Plumbing said pipes can freeze quickly and cost thousands of dollars in damage.
To prevent freezing, experts say to make sure pipes are properly insulated, and suggest running portable electric heaters, especially in spots that already have a cooler temperature base, like your basement.
Frozen pipes are more likely to happen in mobile homes not by chance, but rather design.
"Underneath is where those are mainly going those water lines are mainly going to freeze and it's either poor insulation that it's gotten ripped over the years underneath, so they might be exposed," Evanoff said. "The furnace ductwork is underneath there. So keeping an eye out maybe kicking kicking up temperature a couple degrees just to try to keep that bottom of the trail a little bit warmer will help."
Evanoff added that pro-active measures like making sure your furnaces are well kept, and furnace filters have been changed can prevent freezing.
If you have exhaust piping, Evanoff said to make sure those are clear as well, ice can build up on the exhaust and shut down your furnace, which can ultimately lead to pipes freezing indoors.