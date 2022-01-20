 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central, southeast and southwest
Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Prison ordered for former Chippewa Falls defense contractor

Gavel

Photo of a gavel.

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - A judge called a former Chippewa Falls man a dishonest fraudster before sentencing him Thursday to 10 years in federal prison.

Craig T. Klund was sentenced for wire fraud, identity theft, and money laundering.

He was charged in 2020 with defrauding the Pentagon to the tune of $4 million.

Klund was a military contractor who supplied electrical parts for U.S. fighter jets and a missile system.

The judge said Klund shipped defective parts that had the capacity to harm military personnel and the public.

Klund was also ordered to pay $435,822 restitution.

Thirty years ago, when Klund was president of Defense Electronic Systems of Bloomer he was convicted of defrauding the Pentagon and sentenced to two years in prison.

