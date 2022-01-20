Prison ordered for former Chippewa Falls defense contractor

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - A judge called a former Chippewa Falls man a dishonest fraudster before sentencing him Thursday to 10 years in federal prison.
Craig T. Klund was sentenced for wire fraud, identity theft, and money laundering.
He was charged in 2020 with defrauding the Pentagon to the tune of $4 million.
Klund was a military contractor who supplied electrical parts for U.S. fighter jets and a missile system.
The judge said Klund shipped defective parts that had the capacity to harm military personnel and the public.
Klund was also ordered to pay $435,822 restitution.
Thirty years ago, when Klund was president of Defense Electronic Systems of Bloomer he was convicted of defrauding the Pentagon and sentenced to two years in prison.