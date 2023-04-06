 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prison ordered for man who aimed laser pointer at planes in western Wisconsin

  • Updated
  • 0
nicholas link

RIVER FALLS (WQOW) - A man charged with aiming a laser pointer at two aircraft in western Wisconsin is going to prison.

Nicholas Link, from Rochester, Minnesota was charged in U.S. District Court with aiming a laser pointer at a Delta Airlines plane, and a Minnesota State Patrol plane that went to the scene near River Falls to locate the source of the laser.

Prosecutors say the Delta Airlines plane's cockpit was lit up three times by a blue laser, temporarily blinding the pilots and causing a major distraction as the plane was descending into Minneapolis-St. Paul. The captain said one minor mistake during the critical phase could have caused catastrophic results.

Link was sentenced Thursday to two years in federal prison.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you