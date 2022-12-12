 Skip to main content
Prison ordered for Trempealeau County cocaine traffickers

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY (WQOW) - Two Trempealeau County men are going to federal prison for conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

Cristian Velez Vazquez, from Independence, and Michael Carmenatty Justiniano, from Galesville, were sentenced December 8. Vazquez got eight years, Carmenatty received a three year sentence.

The case stems from a 2020 investigation into the sale of cocaine at a barbershop and taverns in Arcadia.  Investigators say the two men, along with two others, received cocaine in the U.S. mail from a source in Puerto Rico, who hid it in radios, printers and bedsheets. In exchange, they sent guns and money to Puerto Rico.

The other two suspects were sentenced to prison earlier this year.

