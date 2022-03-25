Prison ordered in child sexual assault cases

BUFFALO COUNTY (WQOW) - A man accused of sexually assaulting children in two area counties was sentenced in some of the cases Friday.
Charles Zaruba, from Chippewa Falls, was sentenced in Buffalo County Court to 25 years in prison.
Investigators say he admitted to assaulting two children, ages six and eight, in Mondovi in 2019. He pleaded guilty Friday to repeated sexual assault of a child.
Zaruba is due back in court in May in Chippewa County, where he was recently charged with sexually assaulting an 11 year old girl in 2019.