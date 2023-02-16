Prison sentence handed down in Rusk County meth case

RUSK COUNTY (WQOW) - Another suspect in a major Rusk County drug bust is going to prison.
Brittany Prestwood, from Ladysmith, was sentenced Thursday to five years behind bars for making or selling methamphetamine. When she gets out she will be on extended supervision for another five years.
Prestwood is one of 11 people who were arrested and charged in 2021 after three pounds of meth, two pounds of pot, $17,000 in cash, and 18 guns were seized in a series of drug raids.
Most of the defendants are serving prison sentences, some cases are still pending.