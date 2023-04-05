Prison sentence ordered for semi truck driver involved in fatal crash

ST. CROIX COUNTY (WQOW) - A truck driver was sentenced Wednesday for a St. Croix County crash that killed a child.
Michael Duvick, from Kentucky, got five years in prison Wednesday for homicide by negligent driving.
The sentence stems from a 2019 crash on I-94 near Roberts. A four year old girl who died was a passenger in a van. The driver said Duvick came into her lane while passing her, forcing her into a guardrail. She said she had honked at him, and one of her kids said he displayed a middle finger and mouthed the words "F**K you". Other drivers said Duvick had been speeding and switching lanes back and forth to pass other vehicles.