Prison time ordered in Chippewa County child sexual assault case

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A Chippewa Falls man already spending time behind bars was sentenced to additional jail time Friday.
Charles Zaruba was charged in Buffalo County and Chippewa County in recent years for child sex crimes.
Friday, several cases were settled in Chippewa County.
Judge Steven Gibbs sentenced Zaruba to 28 years in prison followed by 18 years of extended supervision. Among the charges were two counts of first degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13.
Zaruba is currently serving a 25-year sentence in Buffalo County for assaulting two children, ages 6 and 8, in Mondovi in 2019.
Zaruba will also be on the sex offender registry for the rest of his life.