Probation given to man convicted of New Year's morning stabbing

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The suspect in a New Year's morning stabbing in 2021 in Eau Claire was placed on probation Thursday.
Judge Emily Long placed James Sande on probation for three years, with orders to maintain absolute sobriety, and not possess any dangerous weapons. A 12-month jail sentence was stayed.
The stabbing happened at the Brickhouse Pub on Birch Street. Police say Sande, who appeared very drunk, claimed he was trying to break up an argument between two of his friends when someone attacked him and pointed a gun at his face, so Sande started slashing with his knife.
The victim, who said he was drunk, said he was trying to break up a fight when he was stabbed twice.