Professional cowboys grab bulls by the horns

STANLEY (WQOW) - Professional cowboys and cowgirls showed off their skills in front of a crowd at the Stanley rodeo on Friday night.
Thousands of people packed the stands to watch this Father's Day weekend tradition.
This event has been put on every year since 2004 except for a one-year hiatus caused by the COVID pandemic.
Before the show, there was a market where fans could buy cowboy hats, lassos, and other merchandise.
There was also a new and more efficient way for people to buy food and drinks at the event.
And also new this year, there was not a person without a seat in the crowd.
"We've limited our seating so that everybody can get a seat. In years past, we've had it where you come in and you may get a seat, you may have to stand, or sit in an aisle." said Kevin Barrons, an organizer for the rodeo. "Now we've limited our tickets so that everybody is assured a seat."
If you missed it on Friday, you can make a few events on Saturday, such as a parade in downtown Stanley at 2 p.m., a tractor pull at 4 p.m., and another rodeo performance at 7:30 p.m. followed by live music at 9 p.m.