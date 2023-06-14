Proposed bill could change tuition reciprocity; some lawmakers have concerns

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - A new proposal is looking to direct more money to UW schools from the out-of-state students who go there.
Bill 140 proposes an amendment to the Minnesota-Wisconsin tuition agreement that would send the extra money that Minnesota students pay to the UW school they're enrolled at, rather than a Wisconsin state general fund. However, the proposed bill will end the current reciprocity agreement on July 1 — leaving little time for Minnesota lawmakers to approve the new tuition agreement.
"The worst thing we could do for students is get this bill passed and then as it's being implemented in August as people are going back to school they got a notification that said, 'Oh guess what, your tuition is now raised to an out-of-state tuition," said State Rep. Jodi Emerson.
Minnesota students made up 28% of the UW-Eau Claire student body in the 2022-23 school year. Under the proposed bill's rules UW-Eau Claire would have received roughly $3.5 million in revenue from Minnesota students.