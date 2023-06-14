Proposed bill to strike panic defense from pleas

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - A proposed bill could change how courts in Wisconsin recognize insanity pleas.
The bill aims to remove an argument known as the so-called "panic defense" from Wisconsin law. Under the current law, a defendant can argue that the knowledge or disclosure of a victim's gender identity or sexual orientation can cause a state of mental disease or defect.
This isn't the first time the bill has seen the Assembly floor though, the bill has been introduced every year since 2019.
"For us to release this legislation that says, 'we want you to be safe here, we want you to be protected here,' hopefully sends a message to those families and those individuals that they are welcome and they are wanted here," said State Rep. Jodi Emerson.
Rep. Emerson said she isn't holding her breath that the bill gets passed this year, but wants LGBTQ+ Wisconsin residents to know that there are people in the state Assembly who care.
Rep. Emerson says this bill should stand out in what she expects will be a session with several proposed anti trans bans.