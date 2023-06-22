Proposed bill would update Wisconsin alcohol laws

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - A bill that would overhaul the state's alcohol laws passed through the Assembly by a vote of 90-4 on Wednesday night.
"There were some pretty significant laws that changed in 2011, that limited brewers specifically, and our ability to operate as a business independently, and those are things that we are trying to fix," said Will Glass, the owner of The Brewing Projekt in Eau Claire, and also the president of the Wisconsin Brewers Guild.
This bill is a long one, with around 50,000 words, and it covers a lot of alcohol-related laws, from last call to defining drinks. It even aims to explain a common bar activity.
"It clarifies what axe-throwing is, and then there is a piece in there for extending closing hours during Republican National Convention that's going to be held in Milwaukee," said Jodi Emerson, the state representative from Eau Claire. "So there's such a plethora of things in there, it's and omnibus alcohol bill."
Another thing that this bill proposes is the creation of a division of alcoholic beverages that would be attached to the Department of Revenue in order to better regulate and enforce alcohol laws.
"I've actually had an issue where a former revenue officer came in this building and told us that we were doing something illegal, only for me to show him the statute and explain to him why it was legal, have him call Madison, and have Madison tell him, 'Nope, they're fine.' "
The bill would also create a statewide alcohol license for servers, instead of leaving the licensing to cities, towns and municipalities.
One of the reasons that Glass is passionate about this bill is because of a problem he faced in the past.
"Right now, it's illegal for me to have an interest in a bar or a restaurant. In the situation that we had, my wife and I used to own the Firehouse in downtown," said Glass. "Because we owned the Firehouse, I wasn't allowed to own the brewery."
The passage of this bill would change that.
Also in the bill, distilleries and wineries would have the ability to own more than one location. However, it would regulate wedding barns for the first time, giving each event venue a no-sale permit for only six days of the year.
The State Senate is expected to vote on the bill next week. If it passes, it heads to the Governor's desk.