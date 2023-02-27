Proposed Xcel program may help pay energy bills

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you're struggling to pay your energy bill, a new proposal might be able to help you.
Xcel Energy has filed a request with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin. Xcel officials hope to create a new program to expand assistance to lower-earning households who need more help to pay their energy bills.
It aims to lower eligible customers' bills to no greater than 4% of their annual income for each utility service Xcel provides them, with a maximum reduction of $600 a year.
If approved by the commission, the program would be funded by regular residential customers at a cost of $1 a month added onto their bill.
Officials estimate roughly 10,000 customers could qualify.
"We understand that these are challenging economic times and Xcel Energy is committed to helping our neighbors who may be struggling to pay their utility bills," said Tyrel Zich, Xcel Energy Regional Vice President of Regulatory Policy. "It's important for customers who are having trouble paying their utility bills themselves or know someone who's having trouble paying their energy bills to reach out to us and we can help customers enroll in WHEAP."
Interested customers must be enrolled in WHEAP, or the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program, in order to participate in the program. If you already receive financial assistance from WHEAP, you will be automatically enrolled in the new program.
Xcel anticipates the commission will approve the program later this year and plans to implement it by next winter.
You can learn more about saving money on your energy bills at xcelenergy.com/waystosave