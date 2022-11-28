Public comment sought for Dunn County solar project

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - If you have strong feelings about a proposed solar panel array in Dunn County, the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin wants to hear from you.
As we reported in September, Tyr Energy Development Renewables, also known as TED Renewables, wants to build a solar project in the town of Spring Brook.
Officials are proposing to build a ground-mounted 300 megawatt solar energy facility that would span 2,000 acres on multiple parcels of private land, including the area between 890th Street and County Road H north of County Road C.
If the project is approved, officials hope to begin construction in the spring of 2024, and for the facility to be ready and fully operational in the middle of 2025. But first, the public service commission wants to hear from you.
Public comment can be submitted by letter or email or through their website by December 9.
Click here to submit comment online.
Emailed comments can be sent to cheng.wu@wisconsin.gov
Mailed comments can be sent to:
PSC Docket Coordinator
Cheng Wu
P.O. Box 7854
Madison, WI 53707-7854