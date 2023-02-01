 Skip to main content
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 9 AM CST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills between 25 to
35 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and northwest
and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 15 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Public comment sought for Highway 10 resurfacing project

Highway 10

(WQOW) - Your comments about a Trempealeau County construction project are being sought by the Wisconsin Department of Transporation.

They are seeking public comments on a proposed US 10 resurfacing project that goes from Hunt Lane west of Eleva to Nelson Road in Osseo. The work includes widening paved shoulders and repairing or replacing culverts.

The highway would not be closed during construction, but drivers would encounter single-lane and shoulder closures. 

WisDOT will be holding a public involvement meeting virtually, and want the comments in by Thursday, February 23. Click here for materials about the project.

You can send your comments to kyle.mclean@dot.wi.gov or you can mail them in to:

Wisconsin Department of Transportation

718 W. Clairemont Ave.

Eau Claire, WI 54701

Attn.: Kyle McLean

