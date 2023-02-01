Public comment sought for Highway 10 resurfacing project

(WQOW) - Your comments about a Trempealeau County construction project are being sought by the Wisconsin Department of Transporation.
They are seeking public comments on a proposed US 10 resurfacing project that goes from Hunt Lane west of Eleva to Nelson Road in Osseo. The work includes widening paved shoulders and repairing or replacing culverts.
The highway would not be closed during construction, but drivers would encounter single-lane and shoulder closures.
WisDOT will be holding a public involvement meeting virtually, and want the comments in by Thursday, February 23. Click here for materials about the project.
You can send your comments to kyle.mclean@dot.wi.gov or you can mail them in to:
Wisconsin Department of Transportation
718 W. Clairemont Ave.
Eau Claire, WI 54701
Attn.: Kyle McLean