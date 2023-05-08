Public Service Commission looking for resident feedback during its 'Broadband Listening Tour'

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin made its first stop on its statewide internet listening tour, and they want your input.
The department held a broadband internet session at UW-Stout to get feedback from residents and local business owners about the current state of internet access.
Small groups discussed the challenges with implementing broadband, improvements to existing areas with connections and the benefits of statewide broadband.
"We've heard about urgency. Everyone wants this problem solved now and so we're working really hard to get it solved but also get is solved right and for the entire generation, not just right now," said Alyssa Kenney from the Public Service Commission.
The PSC says it has a five-year broadband implementation program for the state. It plans to allocate over $800 million in state grants to put the plan into action.
According to the department 87% of residents have broadband access. That number ranks 38th in the country.
