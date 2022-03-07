Public speaks on controversial ECASD student identities guideline

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Monday's Eau Claire School Board meeting was fueled with impassioned public comment following recent controversy regarding equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) training for teachers.
During a recent staff development day for teachers in Eau Claire schools, staff were told, "remember, parents are not entitled to know their kids' identities. That knowledge must be earned."
Therefore if a student confides in a teacher about their gender or sexual identity, the guidance restricts teachers from relaying that information to parents.
Several ECASD staff and community members praised the school at Monday's meeting.
"Our students need a safe space and this equity work is so important," said one attendee. "We need to continue this and we need to let all of our students know that the Eau Claire School District is and will always be a safe place for students."
On the other hand, some parents said they have a right to know what is happening to their kids. One resident spoke on behalf of a parent in the district whose child identifies as a transgender female.
"As a parent, the school, in her opinion, has no right to withhold information that is vital to my child's development both physically and mentally."
A majority of Monday's public comment was in support of the Eau Claire School District's guidance.