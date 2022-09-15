Public visitation for Sheriff Cramer to take place Monday

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - For those wishing to pay final respects to Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer, there will be a public visitation service next week.
Visitation will take place at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services and Celebration of Life Center in Altoona. This will be happening Monday September 19 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. His funeral, happening Tuesday, is a private event.
Cramer, who passed away on Tuesday, was with the Eau Claire County Sheriff's office since 1975, and was elected sheriff in 1996. He was set to retire early next year.
