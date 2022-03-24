Public works departments forecast spring season amid high costs and potholes

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - Spring is the season of blooming plants, spring break plans and as Eau Claire County Highway Commissioner Jon Johnson puts it: potholes.
A quick change in temps, like recent weather that ranges from 30 to 60 degrees, can cause the damages.
"When you get a 60 degree down to even 37, even though it's still above freezing, just that thermal difference in expansion and contraction causes severe cracks in your roads," Johnson said.
The office of Dave Frank, Menomonie's community services superintendent, sits about 45 minutes from the Eau Claire County Highway Department's headquarters.
Frank said Menomonie is seeing a higher rate of pothole fixes this year like Eau Claire County.
"We're on our second load for the winter where we normally go through one 16, 18-ton load and we just went and got another load last week," Frank said.
He said they don't plan on major hikes in project costs for public services like road improvements, while others have seen costs rise due to higher prices for oil which drive the cost of asphalt.
"I don't think we'll see much change," said Frank.
That is unlike Eau Claire County where Johnson said one or two highway projects could be postponed.
"One of them is on our website, we have a bridge project on County Highway H," said Johnson. "I can tell you right now that project will be postponed until 2023."
Johnson said he hoped lowering costs this fall for oil and asphalt could lead to project completions and added that he's already seen damage of pavement and roadways due to a larger range in temperatures.
