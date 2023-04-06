Public's help sought after man found dead in town of Alma

JACKSON COUNTY (WQOW) - Law enforcement is asking for the public's help after a man was found dead on Wednesday in the town of Alma.
According to Jackson County Sheriff Duane Waldera, they found Mitchell Norman Link II, 35, of Tomah deceased alongside a rural road just outside the city limits of Merrillan. He believes this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.
Waldera said the cause of death was not readily apparent and they are working with the medical examiner as they conduct a forensic autopsy.
He said the case is active and they are asking anyone with information about Link, his death, and his whereabouts on April 5 to call them at 715-284-5357. He said you can also provide information through Jackson County Crime Stoppers at P3tips.com or 1-800-228-3203