Rain considered factor in crash that left one dead on I-94

OSSEO (WQOW) - One person is dead and another is hurt after a crash on I-94 Monday.
According to Wisconsin State Patrol, the crash happened in Trempealeau County near Osseo just after 8:30 a.m.
The initial investigation shows the two people from Minnesota in a Toyota Sienna were driving east on the interstate when they lost control due to the rainstorm, left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver had minor injuries, but officials said the passenger died as a result of the crash.
The names of those involved is not being released until the family is notified.