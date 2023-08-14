 Skip to main content
Rain considered factor in crash that left one dead on I-94

OSSEO (WQOW) - One person is dead and another is hurt after a crash on I-94 Monday. 

According to Wisconsin State Patrol, the crash happened in Trempealeau County near Osseo just after 8:30 a.m. 

The initial investigation shows the two people from Minnesota in a Toyota Sienna were driving east on the interstate when they lost control due to the rainstorm, left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver had minor injuries, but officials said the passenger died as a result of the crash. 

The names of those involved is not being released until the family is notified. 

