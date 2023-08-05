Rare birds spotted across Wisconsin

(WQOW) - It's an exciting time for birdwatchers across Wisconsin, as many rare birds are in the Badger State that don't normally make appearances here. One species even has not been reported in the state in over a century.
At least seven species that aren't ever here in any season have been spotted this summer and many just a drive away from Eau Claire.
Steve Betchkal, a local ornithologist, said we can't be sure why we have these visitors, but one theory is that strong winds are pushing them eastward, and then when they see Lake Michigan, they stay in Wisconsin, so they don't fly over the lake.
"The Roseate Spoonbill, you park in a parking lot, and it's right there, you just walk a few steps, and it was right there, feeding in the water, as easy to see as anything," Betchkal said. "Sometimes it takes a little work, but it sure is exciting to see all these cool birds in Wisconsin."
The Roseate Spoonbill has been spotted in Green Bay, a long way from the Gulf of Mexico where it us usually spotted. It is a bird that primarily hangs out in a marsh. This bird has been spotted in Green Bay for the first time in 178 years, and the last time this bird was seen in Wisconsin was around the 1980s.
Three birds that are known as Kites have been spotted in Wisconsin.
The first of the Kites is the White-tailed Kite, which is usually known as a western bird, and it hangs out in prairies and wetlands, but now you may spot one of them in Door County.
The second of the Kites is a Mississippi Kite. Two of them have been spotted in Janesville, but you can normally find them around Kansas or Tennessee. Betchkal says that they have been in Janesville for a few years, which suggests that they are a nesting pair.
The final Kite spotted in Wisconsin is the Swallow-tailed Kite, which has been reported in Columbia County. These are usually found around the gulf coast, between Texas and South Carolina. According to Betchkal, there were reports of seeing this bird in Chippewa County on Friday along highway 29.
If you find yourself in Horicon or Racine, you may see a Limpkin, which is a wading bird usually seen in Florida. Betchkal says that over the past few years, these birds have been migrating in a northward direction.
Near Burlington, you can see a pair of Little Blue Herons. This is a bird that is normally seen around Kansas or Southern Illinois.
Near Wausau, you can see a Rufous Hummingbird. This bird is usually found in the Rockies, but on occasion you can see them in Wisconsin.