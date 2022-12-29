Ready to hit the slopes? Area ski hills open for the season

MERRILLAN (WQOW) - Western Wisconsin has received a lot of snowfall so far this season, and that's great news for those who ski and snowboard.
While the Badger State is not exactly known for its high peaks, that doesn't stop people who love the winter sport.
The closest hill to Eau Claire, Bruce Mound, officially opened for the 2022-2023 winter season this week. This hill is located about 50 minuets southeast of Eau Claire in neighboring Clark County.
Bruce Mound Winter Sports Area offers 10 scenic slopes, with the longest being 3,000 feet. They also have snowtubing lanes, and offer ski and snowboarding lessons.
Other area hills include Christie Mountain in Rusk County, Coffee Mill Ski Area in Wabasha Minnesota, and Afton Alps in Hastings Minnesota — all of which are also now open.