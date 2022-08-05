Reboot Social 'Arcade Bar' bringing games, drinks, food and nostalgia to downtown Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A new business is opening its doors at the former location of the Children’s Museum on Barstow Street in downtown Eau Claire.
Co-owner Charlee Markquart said he and his partners’ dream concept has evolved since its inception.
“We’ve been planning, at some point, to open an arcade bar for a long time. I mean, going on probably 10 years,” Markquart said. “It’s a bigger concept than what we started with, but we feel good about it.”
Reboot Social will feature a restaurant, about a dozen pin ball machines and four duck pin bowling lanes on the main floor and a large banquet hall upstairs. The lower level will house the bar, ski ball machines, darts and lounge areas, as well as over two dozen vintage games like Ms. Pac-Man, Frogger and NBA Jam.
“We’ve got games starting in 1979, all the way through 2021," Markquart said. "Most of the games are vintage games, 1980s, 1990s.”
Co-owner Ian Prock said the name Reboot Social isn't just a clever play on words, it has a lot of meaning.
“Reboot Social, the name, we were all just sitting there together talking about how we really want to create a social environment where people can be social again," Prock said. "This is during COVID times when we were all at home messaging on our phones, and that’s really all we had was our house and what was in it.
“From the color schemes, the spaces we created, and how we positioned the games and everything was based on trying to create an environment where people would try and carry on a conversation versus looking at their phone or being by themselves.”
Executive Chef John Bender added, “There’s something for everybody. Just like with the social lounge and what the Reboot Brand is.”
He explained that the menu will include burgers and fries, pizza, curds and even a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
“The PB and J is just going to be like a throw back to your childhood," Bender said. "You’re sitting there and grinding away at some games and your mom’s like, ‘You gotta eat! You gotta eat!’”
Whether it’s food or fun Reboot Social hopes to provide something new in Eau Claire that will be a part of the city’s continued growth and success.
“We all love Eau Claire," Markquart said. "We all watched 10 years ago, when downtown sort-of had a rebirth, and I think we feel like there’s a whole ‘nother level of things happening now down here.”
“And if you haven’t done duck pin bowling before or haven’t done darts, maybe you’ve played vintage games and you’ll come in and check that out," Prock said. "And maybe wander over to something you haven’t done before.”
The grand opening for Reboot Social is currently scheduled for September 2. It will be open to ages 18 and older.