Rec Fest comes to UW-Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Students at UW-Eau Claire were able to enjoy Rec Fest on campus Friday to see what campus recreation has to offer.
Rec Fest was part of the UWEC's larger Springfest event, a week-long festival that offers relaxing activities to students in the closing weeks of the semester.
According to Sheryl Poirier, assistant director of programs for recreation and sport operations, Friday's event was a chance for campus recreation to highlight different programs.
"We love to see students out and active and involved in our programs," Poirier said. "Recreation provides so many opportunities for students to get involved."
At the fest, students involved in intramural sports helped staff various games like cornhole, ladder toss and even a table tennis game played with a soccer ball. Ice cream and boba tea samples were given out while students were able to talk to recreation members about what they have to offer.