Recall alert: Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino bottles recalled because they may contain glass

NATIONAL (WQOW) - More than 25,000 cases of vanilla Starbucks Frappuccino are being recalled because the bottles may contain glass.
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the bottles were distributed nationwide. Each of the 25,200 cases recalled contained 12 bottles, meaning more than 300,000 bottles may contain glass.
The affected bottles have the following expiration dates: March 8, 2023, May 29, 2023, June 4, 2023, and June 10, 2023.
In a statement posted to GMA, PepsiCo, which releases the bottled Starbucks drinks, said the removal of these products is currently underway. The products are not sold at Starbucks retail locations.
It is unclear how the recalled drinks may contain glass.