Red Cross Community Heroes Breakfast

Nomination for the Red Cross of Northwestern Wisconsin's Community Heroes Breakfast is now open! It's a fundraiser event that's meant to honor ordinary heroes in local communities across northwestern Wisconsin.
Do you know an “ordinary” person with extraordinary courage? Someone who has saved a life, helped a neighbor in need or made a difference in their community? If so, the Red Cross of Northwest Wisconsin needs your help! If you know a local hero, the local Red Cross asks you to nominate them to be recognized at the Northwest Wisconsin Heroes Breakfast.
You can nominate a hero at the Red Cross of Northwest Wisconsin's website: Community Heroes Breakfast | Northwest Wisconsin (redcross.org)