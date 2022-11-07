Red Cross encourages donations to offset flu season shortages

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Flu Season is here, and while increased strain on medical professionals is bad enough, the ripple effects are also hurting blood donations.
According to the American Red Cross, flu season causes a dip in blood donations every year, sometimes to dangerously low levels of blood on hand.
This is due to regular or probable donors becoming ill while at the same time managing the hectic schedule of the holiday season.
"This year the CDC is predicting a larger than normal flu season," Mary Jane Thomsen, the executive director for the Red Cross in northwest Wisconsin, said. "To prevent a shortfall in blood donations for those that need transfusions in the coming months, the Red Cross is urging eligible donors to make appointments and come in, roll up your sleeves, and give the gift of life."
To incentivize more blood donors this month, the Red Cross is giving away a $10 e-gift card through November 22, and those who donate from November 23-27 will get a Red Cross beanie while they last. Those who give from November 28 to December 15 will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card.
Appointments can be made here, or by calling 1-800-733-2767. Walk-ins are also welcome, though scheduling an appointment is encouraged.
Below is a full list of donation opportunities in Eau Claire during the month of November. For those looking to donate elsewhere, please visit redcross.org to find the location nearest you.
11/7-9/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave
11/11/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave
11/11/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lake Street United Methodist Church EC, 337 Lake St
11/12-13/2022: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave
11/14-16/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave
11/17/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Eau Claire, 1314 E Lexington Blvd
11/18/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave
11/19-20/2022: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave
11/21/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave
11/22/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Brewing Projekt, 1807 N Oxford Ave
11/22-23/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave
11/25/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave
11/26-27/2022: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave
11/28/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church Eau Claire, 2226 Eddy Lane
11/28-30/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave