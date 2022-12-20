Red Cross encouraging people to "shake up their holiday traditions" and give blood

ALTOONA (WQOW) - If you’re looking for a way to give back to your community this holiday season, the American Red Cross may be the perfect option. The Red Cross is currently in need of more appointments for blood donations at its annual Board of Directors Blood Drive.
The drive will be hosted at the organization’s northwest chapter headquarters at 3728 Spooner Avenue in Altoona from 10-6 on Wednesday, December 21. Red Cross leadership said it needs 40,000 units of blood annually here in the northwest chapter alone to keep up with demand.
While the Red Cross runs blood drives year-round to meet that demand, the blood drive on Wednesday has a holiday twist.
“Red Cross is asking community members to shake up their holiday traditions this year. Come in to give blood," Mary Jane Thomsen, Executive Director, Northwest Wisconsin Chapter, said. "We’re trying to make it fun for our donors tomorrow. We have raffle items that are supported by our northwest board of directors, as well as that long-sleeved t-shirt that has a great design this year.”
Every donor will receive one of those T-shirts. Click here to book an appointment and make sure to use the code NWboard.