Refugees in Eau Claire in need of housing

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire recently welcomed eight Afghan refugees. As they resettle into the community, volunteers have said they are in desperate need of housing.
Bea Evans with Welcoming New Neighbors- Northwest Wisconsin Refugee Resettlement said they've secured two apartments for four individuals, but four others are still living in a hotel as they wait for something more permanent.
She said finding affordable housing in Eau Claire has been difficult, especially housing that matches the refugees' needs.
"We are in urgent, urgent need of additional housing," Evans said. "Housing in Eau Claire is very, very tight and finding affordable housing on a bus line is very important."
Evans added it's important they find a comfortable home with two bedrooms.
As for how the refugees are handling the move, Evans said they're doing okay. They are taking English classes and waiting on work permits so they can find employment in the coming month.
Evans encouraged anyone with any tips on housing or employment to reach out to Welcoming New Neighbors on Facebook or to contact them by email at newneighborsnwwi@gmail.com.