Regis/McDonell blanks Newman Catholic 2-0, other Tuesday scores

SUPERIOR (WQOW)- Regis/McDonell defended home turf on Tuesday with a 2-0 win over Newman Catholic. Jarin Payne scored both goals for the Saints to give his team the win.
OTHER TUESDAY SCORES
Boys Soccer
Eau Claire North 3, Superior 1
Somerset 1, Baldwin-Woodville 0
Chippewa Falls 0, Wisconsin Rapids 3
Volleyball
Elk Mound Quad
St. Croix Central 3-0
Regis 2-1
Cumberland 0-3
Elk Mound 1-2
Fall Creek Quad
Fall Creek 3-0
Mondovi 1-2
Eleva-Strum 1-2
Durand 1-2
Cameron 1, Spring Valley 3
Eau Claire Memorial 2, McDonell Central 1
McDonell Central 2, Stanley-Boyd 0
Augusta 3, Greenwood 2
Girls tennis
Eau Claire Memorial 2, Hudson 5
Girls golf
CloverCroix Match at Whitetail Golf Course
1. Osseo-Fairchild - 200
T2. Stanley-Boyd, 210
T2. Colfax/Elk Mound - 210
4. Bloomer - 224