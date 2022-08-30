 Skip to main content
Regis/McDonell blanks Newman Catholic 2-0, other Tuesday scores

  • Updated
  • 0
Regis/McDonell beats Newman Catholic 2-0

SUPERIOR (WQOW)- Regis/McDonell defended home turf on Tuesday with a 2-0 win over Newman Catholic. Jarin Payne scored both goals for the Saints to give his team the win.

OTHER TUESDAY SCORES

Boys Soccer

Eau Claire North 3, Superior 1

Somerset 1, Baldwin-Woodville 0

Chippewa Falls 0, Wisconsin Rapids 3

Volleyball

Elk Mound Quad

St. Croix Central 3-0

Regis 2-1

Cumberland 0-3

Elk Mound 1-2

Fall Creek Quad

Fall Creek 3-0

Mondovi 1-2

Eleva-Strum 1-2

Durand 1-2

Cameron 1, Spring Valley 3

Eau Claire Memorial 2, McDonell Central 1

McDonell Central 2, Stanley-Boyd 0

Augusta 3, Greenwood 2

Girls tennis

Eau Claire Memorial 2, Hudson 5

Girls golf

CloverCroix Match at Whitetail Golf Course

1. Osseo-Fairchild - 200

T2. Stanley-Boyd, 210

T2. Colfax/Elk Mound - 210

4. Bloomer - 224

Tags

