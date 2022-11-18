Remember TABK! Safety reminders for hunters during the gun deer season

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - To hunt deer legally in Wisconsin, you have to pass a hunter safety course, but it never hurts to have a refresher.
Starting with what you wear — hunters are legally required to wear blaze orange or fluorescent pink on at least half of their outer clothing above the waist, and the same thing for your hat.
"Clothing and other equipment like that should also be expected for signs of wear and tear. Anything that might cause a compromise of safety should be repaired, discarded or replaced," said Bradley Wilson, a conservation warden with the Wisconsin DNR.
We have to talk about the big one — firearm safety. The DNR recommends following the acronym TABK.
T = Treat every firearm as if it is loaded.
"We should never assume a firearm is unloaded," Wilson said. "We should always assume that it is loaded at all times and treat it that way. Make it a habit to treat guns as they are always loaded."
A = Always point the muzzle in a safe direction.
Muzzle awareness is critical. Maintain positive control of your firearm and if there are other hunters near you, adjust your carry. Your muzzle should never be pointed at a human being, even for a split second, and that includes yourself. About one third of all hunting incidents are self-inflicted injuries.
B = Be certain of your target and what's beyond it.
"Positive target identification is a must," Wilso said. "To shoot something you only think is a legal target is kind-of putting a gamble on you as a hunter. In the case of human injury, that means you're gambling possibly with a human life."
K = Keep your finger outside the trigger guard until ready to shoot. A lot can happen in the woods. If you stumble or fall with your finger on the trigger you dramatically increase the chances of the gun going off. And who knows what or who that round might hit.
Lastly, be respectful of other hunters, especially if you're hunting on public land. Make sure you are aware of others plans in your area of the woods and that they know your plans as well. Public land is first come, first serve. So if someone is in your favorite spot, just let it go.
Click here to view the 2022 DNR hunting regulation.
Click here to download the DNR's Hunt Wild Wisconsin mobile app.