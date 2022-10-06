Remembering United Fire & Rescue Chief Reid Berger, passes away at 72

ST. CROIX COUNTY (WQOW) - The city of Baldwin is mourning the loss of a community pillar. United Fire & Rescue is remembering Chief Reid Berger, who passed away late last month.
According to his obituary, Berger passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 30. He had a long career, 47 years, with what was once called the Baldwin Clinic. It's now Western Wisconsin Health.
In his obituary, it is said that Berger joined the Baldwin Fire Department in 1978, later becoming the fire chief in 1982. He was the force behind combining three fire departments, Baldwin/Hammond/Woodville, to create what is now known as United Fire and Rescue.
He was then appointed district chief in 1994. Berger was still active at the time of his passing.
Here is a passage from his obituary:
Reid had a larger-than-life personality with a great sense of humor. His presence was known through his loud voice and unmistakable laugh, and he had the ability to strike up a conversation with anyone. He genuinely wore his heart on his sleeve and dedicated his life to his family and members of the surrounding communities. The number of lives he touched is immeasurable. Everyone who knew Reid loved him, and he will be missed by all.
