Renaissance fair returning to Chippewa Valley after 10-year absence

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - After a decade of going unused, one stretch of land in Chippewa Falls will soon host the Valley's first renaissance fair since 2013.
The Sparta-based group organizing the fair, A-Frame Entertainment LLC, is headed by Mark D. Lakowske, who performed in the area's last renaissance fair. He said they're excited to bring the unique event, called Newbourne Village, back to the Chippewa Valley.
Lakowske said after the pandemic, people have needed something to bring them together, and that the renaissance fair is perfect because it draws people from all corners of the country.
"'The Renaissance' means rebirth, and it was really celebrating the best in humanity, the best in life, the best in culture, the best that people could be," Lakowske said. "So one of the things with the community, with the renaissance, is we really do uplift people. That's been really shown here in Newbourne Village with all the dedication and volunteers and people really just pitching in to bring this place back to life."
He said the work hasn't been easy: they've been at the grounds 24/7 restoring the original buildings, digging up cobblestone, and organizing vendors.
Entertainment director David Pipho said he was at Chippewa Falls' last fair and is excited to be back.
"I did visit once, a decade ago. It was a magical village," Pipoh said, dressed in his character "Yakov The Knockov". "We've come back, we have done an archaeological dig, and now we get to resurrect the village as Newbourne Village."
Lakowske is getting into character as well. He will be dressing as "Master TickTock" for his stage hypnosis act.
As entertainment director, Pipho said he sent out carrier pigeons to organize other acts like full-armor combat, stilt-walkers, and even unicorns. They say there will be plenty of food and souvenirs to shop for as well.
The fair runs on Saturdays and Sundays from June 11 to July 3. Tickets are available to purchase online or in-person.