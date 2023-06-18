Renaissance festival is back for summer season in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- Huzzah! The Renaissance festival in Chippewa Falls is back for the season.
The Newbourne Village festival is now in its second summer season. It is a family-friendly renaissance fair with music, art, costumes, magical creatures, performances, and activities for lords and ladies of all ages.
Mark Lakowske, executive director of the festival, said it is all about having fun and using imagination.
"We need more joy in the world, we need more fun in the world and our mission here at Newbourne Village is really to cheer people, make them happy, and help them to forget momentarily all the unpleasantness in life, because there's too much out there right now," Lakowske said. "So our mission here is really to bring joy into the world."
The Newbourne Village festival started last year, before that it had been more than 10 years since a renaissance fair had been held in Chippewa Falls.
The festival runs the next two weekends, June 24 and 25 and July 1 and 2, on the Eagle Ridge Festival Grounds in Chippewa Falls.