Rep. Ron Kind stresses support for Ukraine, stopping short of starting World War 3

(WQOW) - After Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Congress on Wednesday, Rep. Ron Kind (D-Wisconsin) is now sending the message that the U.S. will do anything it can to support Ukraine short of starting World War 3.
Kind said Zelenskyy had shown the House a graphic video depicting the massive destruction seen in the country, to drive his nation's need for additional help from NATO countries, namely the U.S.
Biden has already announced an additional $800 million in military aid to Ukraine, and the U.S. is now aiming to expedite special immigration statuses for Ukrainians with family already here to alleviate the refugee crisis in Europe.
But Zelenskyy is also asking for NATO support for making Ukraine a no-fly zone. Kind fears sending U.S. and NATO pilots to help close the skies could be a push for Putin to instigate the use of nuclear weapons.
"We're trying to make calculations to make sure that that option is not deployed by Putin. But the worse this gets for him, the more caged he becomes, and the more unpredictable and therefore perhaps more dangerous," Kind said. "So I think those calculations have to be balanced against the need of the Ukrainian people right now."
Kind added putting U.S. boots on the ground in Ukraine could instate the same response from Putin, and stresses that Russia's forces are already weakening as Putin is looking to China and Syria for military personnel and supply due to his diminished economy.