Rep. Van Orden heartbroken over passing of oldest daughter

WASHINGTON D.C. (WQOW) - Third Congressional District Representative Derrick Van Orden has announced that his oldest daughter, Sydney Marie (Van Orden) Martenis, has passed away.
“We are heartbroken that we cannot share her smile and laugh in person any longer but are so thankful that she is resting with our Lord and that we were able to spend these years with her and her family," he said in a statement.
Van Orden said Sydney passed away after a year of battling a very aggressive form of cancer, and that she died peacefully surrounded by family. He also thanked everyone for the "tender mercies you have shown to our family. May God bless you all.”