...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 10 AM CDT
Wednesday morning through 11 PM CDT Friday night. This advisory
affects the full state of Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production Wednesday through Friday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Rep. Van Orden introduces bill to help military members with mental health issues

  • Updated
  • 0
Altoona Veterans Tribute
Chris Hoyt

WASHINGTON D.C. (WQOW) - Representative Derrick Van Orden is working towards making sure military members are getting proper mental health services in a new bill.

On Wednesday Van Orden introduced the 'Warrior Call Day Resolution.' The bill encourages everyone, especially active-duty and retired service members, to contact and connect with veterans struggling with mental health issues.

Van Orden introduced the bill after a former veteran he served with died by suicide in 2017.

The goal of the proposed legislation is to raise awareness about an increasing number of veteran suicides.

"If people are not talking about this and they're hiding in a corner and they wind up killing themselves  let's do something different. And this is a first step," he said.

The bill would designate November 12th  the day after Veterans Day  as 'Warrior Call Day.'

It has bipartisan support and over a dozen cosponsors. Van Orden will also serve as a co-chair on the military Mental Health Task Force. That organization works with experts to provide resources to military families.

