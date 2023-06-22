Rep. Van Orden introduces bill to help military members with mental health issues

WASHINGTON D.C. (WQOW) - Representative Derrick Van Orden is working towards making sure military members are getting proper mental health services in a new bill.
On Wednesday Van Orden introduced the 'Warrior Call Day Resolution.' The bill encourages everyone, especially active-duty and retired service members, to contact and connect with veterans struggling with mental health issues.
Van Orden introduced the bill after a former veteran he served with died by suicide in 2017.
The goal of the proposed legislation is to raise awareness about an increasing number of veteran suicides.
"If people are not talking about this and they're hiding in a corner and they wind up killing themselves — let's do something different. And this is a first step," he said.
The bill would designate November 12th — the day after Veterans Day — as 'Warrior Call Day.'
It has bipartisan support and over a dozen cosponsors. Van Orden will also serve as a co-chair on the military Mental Health Task Force. That organization works with experts to provide resources to military families.