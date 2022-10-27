Report: Driver was going 100 MPH moments before crash with Sen. Bewley

ASHLAND (WQOW) - A report from Wisconsin State Patrol shows that the driver who was killed in a crash involving State Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley was going 100 MPH moments before the collision.
The crash happened on July 22 on Highway 2 in Ashland. The speed limit on that stretch of road is 45 MPH, according to a state patrol report.
Officials say Bewley was exiting a parking lot onto the highway when she collided with a Honda Civic driven by Alyssa Ortman, 27, of Pennsylvania. Ortman's car was then struck by another oncoming vehicle. She and her 5-year-old daughter died as a result of the crash.
A crash data retrieval report shows that Ortman's car was driving at 100 MPH just one and a half seconds before the crash, and at 91 MPH at the moment of impact.
A wrongful death lawsuit against the lawmaker was filed earlier this month. The Associated Press reports that Brandon Fink, father of the 5-year-old girl, filed the suit in Ashland County Circuit Court, naming Bewley and three insurance companies as defendants.