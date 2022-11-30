Report: Low-Income households in West Central Wisconsin are struggling to get by

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - About one third of low-income households in West Central Wisconsin are struggling just to survive, according to a new report released by the West Central Wisconsin Community Action Agency (West CAP). The report is a community needs assessment West CAP puts out once every three years and is authored by Catalyst, a group of researchers at UW-Stout.
156 low-income households were surveyed in 7 west central Wisconsin counties, including Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Pepin, Pierce, St. Croix and Pierce counties.
On the issue of food security, nearly half of respondents said they can’t afford fresh fruit and vegetables, while nearly two-thirds said they used a community program, such as a food pantry, just to eat.
On housing, over one-third said someone in their household has experienced homelessness, and 84% said they’re not receiving any housing assistance.
When it comes to feeling empowered to fix these problems, 71% reported they don’t feel they have a public voice in decisions that affect them.
“You know, they don’t [feel they] control the things that are heavily impacting their lives," West CAP Executive Director Peter Kilde said. "They don’t [feel they] have control or a voice in the political process. They don’t [feel they] have a voice in pricing and markets and employment -- all of the things that impact them. They just have to take what they can get.”
Kilde also said many of these issues have caused a feeling of helplessness, and added the issues reflected in this report have been consistent year after year, as people struggle to escape living paycheck to paycheck.