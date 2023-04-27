Report shows 36% of Eau Claire Co. households living below cost of living line

(WQOW) - A new report is shedding light on those living below the cost of living in our community and across the state.
It's called the annual ALICE report from United Way of Wisconsin. ALICE stands for "asset limited income constrained employed," and it tracks households that earn more than the federal poverty level but less than the basic cost of living in their county.
For Wisconsin, the most recent report says an average of 34% of households are living below that ALICE threshold. In Eau Claire County, that average is 36%, up only 1% from last year's report. 40% of households in Chippewa County are living below the basic cost of living. That is an 8% increase from the last report.
The data used in the latest report was collected in 2021, and officials like local United Way director Andy Neborak, expect that those numbers are likely higher now that pandemic benefits have ended.
"There were stimulus payments, there were child tax credits, there were rental assistance programs out there, there was an eviction moratorium. So there were a lot of things that have since expired," he said. "Some of the population had those support systems and were a little more financially stable in 2021 when this data was collected, and they may be in a worse spot now."
Officials say the ALICE report is used in determining grants and other funding for resources in a community.
The first PDF below shows all Wisconsin counties.