Rescue organization found litter of puppies, seeking donations for healthcare

SAINT CROIX COUNTY (WQOW) - A non-profit dog rescue recently took in a litter of abandoned puppies found suffocating in a plastic bag.
The group Coco's Heart Rescue, based in Somerset, said on Facebook that the puppies all have coccidia, a common parasite, and one of them has a torn ACL. They said none of those conditions are a death sentence, but the rescue organization cannot afford to treat them all. They said this is one of the saddest cases they have seen and are asking the public for help.
The community has already raised over $2,600, and the group ia asking for more donations. Click here if you'd like to contribute.