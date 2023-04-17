Residents share input on future of public pool in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Several people voiced their opinions on how to keep Chippewa Falls' Bernard Willi pool afloat for years to come.
City officials say the pool will be in business this summer but there is some uncertainty in the future. Factors such as renovations, donations, and grants will all play a large role in further decision making.
At a listening session Monday night, area students and community members suggested adding new features like diving boards, basketball hoops, and indoor swimming options to update the facility.
Overall, attendants made it clear the pool should be here to stay.
"I'd be really upset if the pool closed down because it is something we always like to do in the summer. And it is something that is located really close to us. Without it we would have to go all the way to Eau Claire for a pool," said Jenna Proue, Chippewa Falls student.
Officials said in its current condition, the life of the pool has a few years left.
"We are open this year, and hopefully open for a few years to come. The vessel, heater, and other supplies are in good enough state to stay active for a few years and we are planning from there," said Jack Haye, Chippewa Falls Recreation supervisor.
In the meantime, the pool officially opens this summer June 9 through august 20.
