Retrial ordered in Chippewa County rape case

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A Chippewa County man convicted of raping a teenaged girl several years ago will get a new trial.
The state court of appeals this week granted Tomas Hoyle's appeal.
In closing arguments of his trial, the prosecutor told jurors that there was absolutely no evidence disputing the victim's version of what happened. Hoyle had invoked his 5th Amendment right not to testify at trial, and the appeals
court found that the prosecutor's statements lead the jury to infer that Hoyle's silence was evidence of his guilt.
Hoyle was 31 when he was convicted of the 2017 rape of a 15 year old girl. She said he told her " If I end up in jail someone's going to end up dead."
A hearing on the reopened case is set for Monday, May 2.