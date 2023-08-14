Rib Lake man dead in ATV accident

TAYLOR COUNTY (WQOW) - One person is dead after losing control of his ATV this Saturday.
Taylor County Sheriff Larry Woebbeking identified the man as James C. Wacholtz Jr., 48, of Rib Lake. The 911 call reported the accident happening near 530 Lake Shore Dr. in the Village of Rib Lake.
Officials said the preliminary investigation shows the crash happened after Wacholtz Jr. was turning right onto a roadway, lost control and overturned, causing him to be ejected. Speed is considered a contributing factor, Woebbeking said.
Wacholtz Jr. was airlifted to Aspirus in Wausau where officials said he died from his injuries.